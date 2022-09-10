Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes $36.35 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 787,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,348,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,148,000 after purchasing an additional 104,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

