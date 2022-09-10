Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 634,198 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 91,272 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Autodesk worth $135,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $3,181,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $130,889,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,174,000 after purchasing an additional 467,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.16 and a 200 day moving average of $199.63. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

