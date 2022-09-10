Automata Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.22 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $28.65 million and $4.22 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.00791481 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015268 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

