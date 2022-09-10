Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Moderna comprises about 1.1% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Moderna by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $142.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.50. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $464.85. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $42,373.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at $282,112,232.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 608,048 shares of company stock worth $96,021,642 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

