Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Sells 19,565 Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. cut its position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,565 shares during the period. Pampa Energía comprises about 6.0% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Pampa Energía worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $1,529,000. Aviva Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 487.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 887,249 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Pampa Energía Stock Up 3.3 %

Pampa Energía Profile

Pampa Energía stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.84. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

(Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.