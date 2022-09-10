Aventus (AVT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $159,530.00

Aventus (AVT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Aventus has a total market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $159,530.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus token can now be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00006614 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,654.61 or 0.99963001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036507 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus (AVT) is a N/A token that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io?utm_source=cryptocompare&utm_medium=sponsorship. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/AventusOfficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aventus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions.The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

