Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Raised to GBX 510

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 516.88 ($6.25).

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 443.10 ($5.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of £12.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,431.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 414.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 419.88. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33).

Aviva Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 10.30 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,278 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18). In other news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,278 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18). Also, insider Andrea Blance acquired 15,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £64,800 ($78,298.70).

About Aviva

(Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.