Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.

Avnet Stock Performance

Avnet stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,985. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.97. Avnet has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $50.19.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.11. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Avnet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.43.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.