Axie Infinity Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be purchased for $14.51 or 0.00068338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $102.88 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,226.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00061600 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005544 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00077114 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Axie Infinity Coin Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.