Axie Infinity Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be purchased for $14.51 or 0.00068338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $102.88 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,226.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004810 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020736 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00061600 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005544 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00077114 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013934 BTC.
Axie Infinity Coin Profile
Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.
Axie Infinity Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.
