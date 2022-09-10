B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) & Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Financial Comparison

B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B Communications and Spire Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B Communications $2.73 billion 0.22 $39.93 million $0.26 21.00 Spire Global $43.38 million 4.90 -$19.31 million -0.53 -2.87

B Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Spire Global. Spire Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B Communications 1.11% 6.95% 0.60% Spire Global -50.58% 4.90% 2.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares B Communications and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

25.3% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for B Communications and Spire Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00

Spire Global has a consensus target price of 5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 251.97%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spire Global is more favorable than B Communications.

Volatility & Risk

B Communications has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

B Communications beats Spire Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B Communications

(Get Rating)

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers landline communication services, mobile telephone radio services, data transmission and communication services, international communication services, multi-channel satellite and network television services, Internet infrastructure and access services, call center services, and maintenance and development of communications infrastructure services. It also engages in the provision of communications services to other communications providers, including wholesale market services, distribution of television and radio broadcasts, and supply and maintenance of equipment and services in customer premises. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Spire Global

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

