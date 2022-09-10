Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BALY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $447,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Bally’s Trading Up 4.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.73. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

