Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.22.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BALY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $447,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BALY stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.73. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
