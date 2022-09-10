Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 3.0% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after buying an additional 773,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $34.94 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

