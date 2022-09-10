Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.39.

Grosvenor Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grosvenor Capital Management

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,322,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 463,592 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $1,021,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the period. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.