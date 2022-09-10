Bankroll Vault (VLT) Price Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Bankroll Vault has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Bankroll Vault has a market cap of $276,569.42 and $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,352.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,717.72 or 0.08044427 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00184066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00286069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.70 or 0.00743205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.30 or 0.00619570 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Bankroll Vault Coin Profile

Bankroll Vault (CRYPTO:VLT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bankroll Vault’s official website is bankroll.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Bankroll Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bankroll Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bankroll Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

