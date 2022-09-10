Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.4 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at $272,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 107.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

