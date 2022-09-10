Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €102.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €73.51 ($75.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion and a PE ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of €75.62 and a 200-day moving average of €77.53. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($102.47).

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

