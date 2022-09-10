Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $62.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.43.
BECN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply
In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance
BECN opened at $56.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $65.30.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.44. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
