Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $62.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.43.

BECN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,671,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,751,000 after buying an additional 112,962 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,583,000 after purchasing an additional 160,181 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,622,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,760,000 after purchasing an additional 285,685 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 106,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 560.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,848 shares in the last quarter.

BECN opened at $56.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.44. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

