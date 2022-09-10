Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Trading Down 5%

Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Rating) was down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 39,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 178,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Bell Copper Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50.

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and molybdenum deposits. It has interests in the Perseverance project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres; and the Big Sandy project that comprises approximately 5,733 acres of mineral tenures located in northwestern Arizona.

