BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.73

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.73 and traded as high as C$15.93. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$15.35, with a volume of 208,883 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -14.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 12.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BELLUS Health ( TSE:BLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.9499999 EPS for the current year.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

