BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.73

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.73 and traded as high as C$15.93. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$15.35, with a volume of 208,883 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -14.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 12.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
