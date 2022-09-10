Benchmark Begins Coverage on Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.08.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $146.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after buying an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 73.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,337,000 after purchasing an additional 259,933 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 694.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 181,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at about $26,416,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 153.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 267,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 162,191 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.