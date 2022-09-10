Binamon Price Tops $0.0164 (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Binamon has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $265,218.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002059 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000488 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

BMON is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2021. Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok. The official website for Binamon is binamon.org.

Buying and Selling Binamon

According to CryptoCompare, “Binamon is a metaverse of digital monsters that live on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which allows millions of people to join the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binamon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

