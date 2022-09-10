Binemon (BIN) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Binemon (BIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Binemon has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Binemon has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $807,684.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00791219 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015337 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020218 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.