Bistroo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $56,647.00 (BIST)

Bistroo (BIST) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Bistroo has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Bistroo has a market capitalization of $835,322.86 and approximately $56,647.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bistroo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,286.47 or 0.99992554 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036493 BTC.

Bistroo Coin Profile

Bistroo (CRYPTO:BIST) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 16th, 2020. Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official website is bistroo.io. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO.

Bistroo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bistroo is a direct-to-consumer, peer-2-peer marketplace that aims to significantly reduce commission fees and enable direct online interaction between all process stakeholders on the online platform. It is envisioned as the ecosystem where food consumption can be easily organized and personalized to cater to the needs of individual customers and merchants alikeThe BIST Token will be an important feature of the platform. The token will be one of the methods of payment available for the platform without losing its properties as a utility token. Well-known FIAT payment options, like iDeal (Debit Card), ApplePay Credit Card & PayPal, are already supported from an onboarding and user convenience perspective. The BIST token allows direct peer-2-peer payments without the need for third-party payment processors.”

