Bitball Treasure Price Down 34.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $7.59 million and approximately $1,043.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.87 or 0.00077668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00035862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,695.68 or 0.99854928 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com.

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.