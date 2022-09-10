Bitcoin Bam Price Down 43.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTCBAM)

Bitcoin Bam (BTCBAM) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Bam has traded down 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Bam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Bam has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $8,712.00 worth of Bitcoin Bam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00778358 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015070 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019902 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.
Bitcoin Bam Profile
Bitcoin Bam’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Bitcoin Bam’s official Twitter account is @BtcbamG.
Bitcoin Bam Coin Trading
