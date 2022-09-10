BitCore Achieves Market Cap of $1.37 Million (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $142,089.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 2% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,662.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,759.72 or 0.08123323 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00180833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00022963 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00294469 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.95 or 0.00729119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.19 or 0.00610211 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000925 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official website is www.bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling BitCore

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork of Bitcoin. Using Bitcoin’s source code and technology, BitCore created a new blockchain; making sure that the blockchain size is smaller and scalability was better. In addition, block timings are faster than Bitcoin, making mining ASIC-resistant as well.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

