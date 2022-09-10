BitCore Market Capitalization Tops $1.36 Million (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0750 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $144,419.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,217.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,710.70 or 0.08062674 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00184159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00286967 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.51 or 0.00751765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.72 or 0.00620807 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000981 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCore is www.bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork of Bitcoin. Using Bitcoin’s source code and technology, BitCore created a new blockchain; making sure that the blockchain size is smaller and scalability was better. In addition, block timings are faster than Bitcoin, making mining ASIC-resistant as well.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

