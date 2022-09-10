BitShares (BTS) Tops One Day Volume of $3.77 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, BitShares has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $34.39 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008088 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007693 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00028084 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004946 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00012428 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin. Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong. BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

