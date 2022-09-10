Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Shares Up 5.6%

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.59. 83,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 148,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Trading Up 7.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the first quarter worth about $118,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the 4th quarter worth $650,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period.

