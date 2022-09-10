Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Achieves Market Capitalization of $208,684.80 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $208,684.80 and approximately $16,947.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,287.14 or 1.00055995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036492 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

BCUG is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. The official website for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is www.blockchaincuties.finance. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie.

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans.Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.