BMO Capital Markets Increases Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $396.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $369.00 to $396.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $317.70 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

