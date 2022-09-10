BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Stock Price Up 1.3%

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. 55,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 72,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17.

