Bob’s Repair Market Capitalization Achieves $398,508.56 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $398,508.56 and $1,269.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bob's Repair alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,217.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00064871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00068560 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005569 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00077323 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com.

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bob's Repair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bob's Repair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.