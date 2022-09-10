Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.83

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.83 and traded as high as C$34.97. Bombardier shares last traded at C$34.87, with a volume of 5,300 shares traded.
Bombardier Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.12.
About Bombardier
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.
