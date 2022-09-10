Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Position Increased by Stormborn Capital Management LLC

Stormborn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares during the period. Boot Barn makes up about 5.5% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $13,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $70.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $80.73. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $134.50.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.90.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

