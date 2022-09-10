BoringDAO (BOR) One Day Volume Hits $1,505.00

BoringDAO (BOR) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for about $79.76 or 0.00375652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $11.46 million and approximately $1,505.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BOR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2021. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com.

BoringDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO deploys a series of decentralized bridges – or tunnels – designed to allow users to safely move their Bitcoin & other crypto assets between Ethereum & different blockchains to maximize the utilization rate of crypto assets in DeFi world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

