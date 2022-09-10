Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by TCI Fund Management Ltd.

TCI Fund Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,711,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 747,655 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties comprises approximately 4.1% of TCI Fund Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TCI Fund Management Ltd. owned about 7.47% of Boston Properties worth $1,508,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.80. 1,549,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.94.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

