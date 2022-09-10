Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lowered its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,963 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 730.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270,452 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

EPAY stock remained flat at $56.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,622. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

