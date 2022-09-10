Broad Run Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners comprises about 0.1% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 22,281 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 83,844 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,598.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

