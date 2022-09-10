Broad Run Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises approximately 5.3% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of SS&C Technologies worth $75,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of SSNC opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

