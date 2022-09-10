Broad Run Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. American Woodmark accounts for about 3.0% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned about 5.24% of American Woodmark worth $42,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Woodmark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,812 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in American Woodmark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,185,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 854,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 118,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Woodmark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 481,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after purchasing an additional 173,501 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $76.36.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $542.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.10 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,660.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,068.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMWD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

