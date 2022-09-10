Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.41. 423,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,617. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.33.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.26%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,600,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,766,000 after acquiring an additional 45,242 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 390,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,827,000 after acquiring an additional 30,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.