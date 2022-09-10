Brokerages Set Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target at $54.00

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Essent Group to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Essent Group Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth $74,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

