Brokerages Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) PT at GBX 3,858.57

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,768.57 ($45.54).

WTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th.

In other news, insider Chris Kennedy bought 1,020 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,436 ($29.43) per share, for a total transaction of £24,847.20 ($30,023.20).

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,602 ($31.44) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,583.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,676.28. The stock has a market cap of £5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12,390.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,382 ($28.78) and a one year high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

