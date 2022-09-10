Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Brown & Brown worth $16,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3,670.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,471 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,422,000 after acquiring an additional 792,133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,854,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,898,000 after buying an additional 723,275 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 664,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after buying an additional 461,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,895,000 after buying an additional 405,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $65.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.32. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

