Buford H. Ortale Purchases 3,700 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Stock

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,334. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:FBRT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,125. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a current ratio of 110.58. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $17.74.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -46.41%.
Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.
