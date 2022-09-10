Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Cheuvreux cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €27.50 ($28.06) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.00 ($29.59) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas to €23.50 ($23.98) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

