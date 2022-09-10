BWS Financial Boosts Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Price Target to $375.00

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BWS Financial from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $196.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of UI opened at $312.41 on Tuesday. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $218.15 and a 12 month high of $333.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.08 and its 200-day moving average is $275.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth $2,544,000. 5.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

