Bytom (BTM) Price Tops $0.0102 on Exchanges

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $18.01 million and $4.00 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,767,677,006 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain.Bytom has been upgraded to Bytom 2.0, a PoS consensus blockchain, as opposed to from Bytom 1.0 with PoW consensus blockchain.Bytom 2.0 features a reformed economic model with lower total supply, lower inflation, and higher node rewards. Bytom 2.0 keeps expanding the use cases of BTM in governance, basic services, node campaigns and other scenarios.The token supply was reduced to 1.566 billion. The annual additional issuance was reduced to 30 million. Maximum node APR is 60%”

