C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $13.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AI. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of C3.ai from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Shares of AI opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.40.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,390 shares of company stock worth $79,912 in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. Claremont Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 26.0% during the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 0.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 1.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

